Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. - Two people escaped their Jeep after it rolled into the water in National City Thursday night.

The driver told rescuers he was riding around in the Pepper Park parking lot around 11 p.m. when the brakes failed, and the Jeep just kept going. He and his passenger jumped out before it hit the water.

No one was injured.

The driver said his vehicle had just passed inspection.