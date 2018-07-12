What to see Sunday at Comic-Con

SAN DIEGO – Sunday is usually known as “Kids’ Day” at Comic-Con but this year it may be called “Attack of the Teenagers.” Two shows, “Supernatural” and “Riverdale” are the big headliners of the day.

Normally, the crowd is a bit lighter, but with these two popular shows in Hall H, expect the crowds to be brisk.

Here’s what you can’t miss Sunday:

Can you believe it’s been 50 years since the release of “The Beatles “Yellow Submarine?” To celebrate, an official graphic novel version will be released at Comic-Con. (Room 25 ABCD, 10 a.m.)

Parents may want to take their children to the 15th Annual “International Children’s Film Festival.” Films from all across the world will be screened. (Room 9, 10 a.m.)

“Supernatural” has been to hell and back, literally. And yet it survives for its 14th season this fall. And it’s expected to hit 300 hundred episodes. (Hall H, 10:30 a.m.)

Last season, Archie was headed to jail for murder in the Season Finale of “Riverdale.” Fans can try to #FreeArchie as they get a sneak peek of Season Three. And you’ll get the answer whether you’re a Betty or Veronica, or an Archie or Jughead. (Hall H, 11:45 a.m.)

Get your first look inside the new Comic-Con Museum to open soon at Balboa Park (Room 29AB, noon)

If you’re in Hall H, you’ll get your first look at Mayans, M.C. which is a “Sons of Anarchy” spinoff which stars J. D. Pardo, Clayton Cardenas, Edward James Olmos, Sarah Bolger, Michael Irby,Carla Baratta, Antonio Jaramillo, Raoul Max Trujillo, Richard Cabral, Danny Pino,Emilio Rivera, Frankie Loyal, Joseph Lucero, and Vincent “Rocco” Vargas. (Hall H, 1 p.m.)