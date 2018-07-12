What to see Saturday at Comic-Con

SAN DIEGO – Saturday is the day you’re going to need your rest and patience with the Comic-Con crowd.

You’ll be dealing with people who literally have spent days in line waiting to get into the hottest pop culture rooms of the Con. And now, here’s their big payoff.

I love Saturday at the Con, but you cannot be everywhere at the same time and try to see all the panels you want to see. So decide to a plan early and stick to it. If you’re going to be a Hall H person, the commit to the whole day. You won’t be able to jump back and forth between that and Ballroom 20 which also has great programming as well.

DC Comics character Aquaman has been the butt of jokes for decades. But all that could change when “Aquaman” the movie drops its first trailer during the Warner Bros. panel in Hall H. Jason Momoa is the title character and will be there to help screen the first footage from the film due out in December. Also expect Gal Gadot of Wonder Woman to make a quick appearance to show off some scenes from the sequel “Wonder Woman 1984.” Zachary Levi, will also be in attendance to show “SHAZAM!” which is due out in April. DC fans are hoping to learn more about what’s ahead for the DC Comics universe. (Hall H, 10:30 a.m.)

The cast of the TV show “Black Lightning” will kick off the day in Ballroom 20. Stars Cress Williams, China Anne McClain, Nafessa Williams, Christine Adams, Marvin “Krondon” Jones III may be in attendance to talk about what’s head for the Pierce family in Season Two. (Ballroom 20, 11 a.m.)

“The Good Place” Season Three is right around the corner, Ted Danson, Kristen Bell, William Jackson Harper, Jameela Jamil,D’Arcy Carden, and Manny Jacinto all star in the forking good comedy about the afterlife. (Indigo Ballroom, 11 a.m.)

For those of you who missed “Manifest” during Preview Night, here’s your chance to check it out. It stars Josh Dallas (Once Upon a Time, Thor), Athena Karkanis (Zoo, The Lottery) and J. R. Ramirez (Jessica Jones, Power). When Montego Air Flight 828 landed safely in New York after a turbulent but routine flight, the crew and passengers were relieved. Yet in the span of those few hours, the world had aged five years and their friends, families, and colleagues, after mourning their loss, had given up hope and moved on. Now, faced with the impossible, they’re all given a second chance. (Indigo Ballroom, 1 p.m.)

The gang from “Super Troopers 2” will discuss how they made the fan-funded film. Jay Chandrasekhar, Kevin Heffernan, Steve Lemme, Paul Soter, and Erik Stolhanske are all expected to be in attendance. (Horton Grand Theatre, 1:30 p.m.)

If you love “Family Guy” you’re in luck because the entire cast, Seth MacFarlane, Alex Borstein, Seth Green, Mike Henry will discuss what it’s like behind the scenes and look ahead to the next animated season. (Ballroom 20, 1:45 p.m.)

“The Gifted” returns for Season Two on Fox this fall. Meet stars Stephen Moyer, Sean Teale, Jamie Chung, Emma Dumont, Blair Redford, Natalie Alyn Lind, and Skyler Samuels as they talk about being mutants on the run. (Ballroom 20, 2:30 p.m.)

RZA from the group the hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan takes over Hall H and will bring some of his famous friends (Wesley Snipes, T. I., Terrence Howard) to show off his new movie “Cutthroat City.” (Hall H, 2:45 p.m.)

Supergirl and the rest of the “Arrowverse” soar into Ballroom 20 starting at 3:30. Expect news about this season’s crossover event as well as what’s going on in future episodes (Stephen Amell, Melissa Benoist and Grant Gustin) (Ballroom 20, 3:30 p.m.)

“The Orville” was a surprise hit for FOX last season about a group of misfits on a starship. Seth MacFarlane, Adrianne Palicki, Penny Johnson Jerald, and Scott Grimes will shed light on their characters and give the backstories as the crew looks ahead for next season (Indigo Ballroom, 4 p.m.)