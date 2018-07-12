Toddler reunited with father in San Diego after months in child shelter

Posted 10:00 PM, July 12, 2018

SAN DIEGO -- KPBS reporter Jean Guerrero joined FOX 5 Thursday to discuss her story about a Salvadoran man who was reunited with his toddler son eight months after they were separated by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

