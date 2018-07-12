Stormy Daniels arrested at Ohio strip club, Her attorney says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OHIO -- Adult film actress Stormy Daniels was arrested for allegedly allowing a customer to touch her while performing at a strip club in Ohio, her attorney said early Thursday.

Daniels made headlines worldwide for allegedly having an affair with Donald Trump in 2006 — and for the $130,000 she says she received from his attorney in 2016 in exchange for her silence about the alleged sexual encounter a decade earlier. Trump has denied the affair happened.

Her attorney, Michael Avenatti, tweeted that his client was taken into custody at a strip club in Columbus.

“She was arrested for allegedly allowing a customer to touch her while on stage in a nonsexual manner! Are you kidding me?” Avenatti tweeted.

“They are devoting law enforcement resources to sting operations for this? There has to be higher priorities.”

Avenatti said Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, was arrested while “performing the same act she has performed across the nation at nearly a hundred strip clubs.”

“This was a setup & politically motivated. It reeks of desperation,” his tweet said. “We will fight all bogus charges.”

Under Ohio law, an employee who regularly appears nude or seminude on the premises of a sexually-oriented business is not allowed to touch a patron or anyone who’s not a family member while nude or seminude at that business.

CNN has reached out to the Columbus Police Department for additional information.