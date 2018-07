LEMON GROVE, Calif. – An accident at a roof supply store caused the roof to collapse Thursday, but the business should have everything they need on hand to repair the damage.

The accident happened just after 2:30 p.m. at G&F Roof Supply at 6470 Federal Boulevard.

Only two people were inside the warehouse-style supply store when the forklift knocked over a support post that was holding up the roof.

No one was injured.

The cost of the damage was not immediately available.