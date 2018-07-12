Registered sex offender suspected of lewd acts at hotel pool

SAN DIEGO — A registered sex offender was arrested Thursday on suspicion of a felony sexual offense involving a child at a hotel pool.

On the evening of July 3, Port of San Diego Harbor Police received a report about a man harassing children in the pool area at Sheraton San Diego on Harbor Drive. Officers learned the man had performed a lewd act on a child who was younger than 14 years old.

After an investigation, detectives identified the suspect as 66-year-old Douglas Richard Madruga of San Diego.

On Thursday, detectives arrested Madruga on two felony counts of performing a lewd act on a childer under 14 and two felony counts of harassing or molesting a child under 18.

Detectives executed a search warrant of Madruga’s house, seized several items and are continuing their investigation.