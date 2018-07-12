Pentagon announces changes to Post-9/11 GI Bill

WASHINGTON — A new change to the Post-9/11 GI Bill will significantly alter which service members are eligible to transfer their education benefits, something the Pentagon says will bolster the recruitment and retention aspect of the program, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported Thursday.

As of now, any service member with more than six years of service can transfer all or part of their GI Bill benefits to a dependent family member. When this change goes into effect next year, that transferability will be limited to those with fewer than 16 years of service.

The Department of Defense said that while the Post-9/11 GI Bill is a benefit every service member earns, the ability to transfer that benefit was specifically meant as a recruitment tool.

