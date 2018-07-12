One injured in explosion, fire at OB apartment

SAN DIEGO — One person suffered burn injuries in a reported explosion and fire at an apartment in Ocean Beach, authorities said.

Firefighters responded to reports of an explosion around 2:20 p.m. Wednesday at Royal Weekly Furnished Apartments, a two-story apartment complex on Bacon Street near Cape May Avenue, San Diego Fire-Rescue officials said.

Light smoke was seen coming from the roof when the first crews arrived and firefighters knocked down the flames within 10 minutes.

One person was taken to a hospital with burn injuries, San Diego Fire- Rescue Battalion Chief Ed Kinnamon told OnScene TV.

The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately known, but the flames were contained to a single studio apartment on the second floor.

Information about the severity of the victim’s injuries was not immediately available.