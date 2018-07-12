Nude intruder suspected of ransacking home, showering in backyard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Police were seen escorting a dripping wet, half-naked man out of a Bay Park backyard late Thursday morning after a 97-year-old woman returned home to find her house ransacked.

Gwen Gibbs said she had been at a doctor's appointment when she got home and found that someone had broken her lock and barricaded her door. When she got the door open, Gibbs and a neighbor were greeted by chaos.

"He's been in every room," Gibbs later said. "He's been into everything -- even the refrigerator." The 97-year-old found discarded band-aids, wet clothing strewn throughout the house and even suspected the intruder had tried on one of her shirts.

Meanwhile, a neighbor two doors down saw a strange man in her backyard -- naked and giving himself a shower with her garden hose. Homeowner Judith Babbitt said she called police as soon as she saw the strange sight, and police eventually arrived to confront the man.

Officers escorted him away in handcuffs, covering the suspect with a jacket tied around his waist. Police say they're investigating whether alcohol or drugs were a factor in the bizarre string of events.

The name of the suspect has not yet been released.