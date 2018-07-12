× Kellen Winslow II now charged with 2003 rape of teen

SAN DIEGO — Former NFL player Kellen Winslow II — already accused in a string of violent assaults on several women in the North County — will also be charged with raping a teenage girl in 2003, a Deputy District Attorney announced.

Winslow was arraigned on the new charge Thursday and will have a preliminary hearing for the alleged rape in August.

Prosecutors said outside the courtroom that the alleged victim was 17 at the time, and Winslow 19.

News of the additional charge came on the same day a judge ordered Winslow to stand trial in the case alleging he kidnapped, threatened and raped women in Encinitas. In those cases, prosecutors say Winslow often targeted older women.

Winslow’s bail remains at $2 million.

