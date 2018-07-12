Former NFL player Kellen Winslow II to stand trial in rape case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO - A judge Thursday ordered former NFL tight end Kellen Winslow II to stand trial in a case alleging he kidnapped and raped women.

A 58-year-old woman testified during a preliminary hearing Wednesday that a Winslow rode his bicycle up to her home in Cardiff-by-the-Sea asked her if she was married then took off his pants in front of her.

The 34-year-old defendant was charged with kidnapping and raping two women and sexually assaulting three others in the Encinitas area over several months this year.

A Vista judge decided there was enough evidence for Winslow, the son of San Diego Chargers legend Kellen Winslow, to stand trial. His bail was set at $2 million.

A new charge is expected to be filed later Thursday.