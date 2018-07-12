Firefighters rescue man trapped in chimney

SAN DIEGO – Firefighters rescued a 23-year-old man who was trapped in the chimney of a Mira Mesa home, officials said.

The rescue began around 4 p.m. Wednesday and lasted around 45 minutes at the home in the 8600 block of Hydra Lane near Sagittarius Road, San Diego Fire-Rescue officials said.

The man reportedly told firefighters he lived at the home where he was rescued. He was taken to a hospital, but was not seriously injured, fire officials said.

It was not immediately clear how or why the man became lodged in the chimney.