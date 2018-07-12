County trying to refund $441,000 in overpaid taxes

SAN DIEGO — San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister announced Thursday that his office is trying to reunite $441,000 in county refunds with their rightful owners.

Refunds come from overpaid taxes or fees.

Unclaimed property tax refunds make up $161,000 of this year’s total, while $280,000 is from other county departments. Potential refunds range from $10 to $22,720.

“In the past, sadly, most of these refunds were never claimed. We are asking the public’s help to spread the word so we can get this money back to San Diegans,” McAllister said. “If you’ve done business with any county department, you may have money in your name.”

Residents can check whether they or their businesses are on the list at sdttc.com.

They have until Sept. 7 to file a refund claim. After that, money is rolled into the county’s general fund.

Average refunds are $210, according to the county.

McAllister’s office has refunded $480,000 over the past five years.