× Boltman to retire, auction off costume

SAN DIEGO — Boltman, the man behind the Chargers’ unofficial mascot, announced his retirement from the role Thursday.

Dan Jauregui, a Ramona resident who has played the super fan for more than 22 years, is auctioning off the character on eBay. The starting bid is $5,000, plus $600 for shipping. Half of the proceeds will benefit Rady Children’s Hospital in San Diego.

The winning bidder will get “full intellectual property rights to the Boltman character, including the trademarked name and character copyrights for exclusive merchandising or advertising rights,” Jauregui said in a statement.

The auction includes the Boltman costume, comprised of a fabricated head, full-body muscle suit, Chargers jersey and Chargers pants.

“It has been a great ride and experience for me as I played the role of the mascot character Boltman for over 22 years,” Jauregui said in a statement. “But the time has now come for me to pass the baton to a true Chargers fan in Los Angeles or San Diego or perhaps even to the Los Angeles Chargers.

“Dean Spanos and the Chargers have a unique opportunity to extend an olive branch to San Diego fans by bringing Boltman back to the field where he belongs,” Jauregui continued. “Boltman belongs alongside the historic Chargers’ Canon and the Charger Girls as the team gets back to its quest for a Super Bowl title.”

The auction went live on Thursday afternoon and will end July 22.