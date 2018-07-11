Women testify against ex-NFL player accused of rape, kidnapping

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VISTA, Calif. -- A 58-year-old woman testified Wednesday that a man -- later identified as former NFL tight end Kellen Winslow II -- rode his bicycle up to her home in Cardiff-by-the-Sea, asked her if she was married and left.

The woman -- identified as Jane Doe 3 -- said she recognized the man from their first encounter when he came back two weeks later. According to her, the man said his name was "David" and that he lived up the street, the woman then testified that he dropped his shorts and exposed himself.

But during testimony when asked if Winslow was the man she saw on her property, she could not identify him.

The testimony came as a preliminary hearing got underway for Winslow II, son of San Diego Chargers legend Kellen Winslow. The 34-year-old defendant is not only facing indecent exposure allegations but is charged with kidnapping and raping two women. He is also charged with breaking into two homes in the Encinitas area over several months this year.

A 71-year-old woman -- identified as Jane Doe 4 -- said she learned of Winslow II's arrest when watching a newscast on June 8 and noticed that he was the same man who had entered her home the day before.

Jane Doe 4 said she called the Sheriff's Department at the urging of a friend, even though she didn't feel like Winslow II was ever going to harm her.

She said she thought he was at the wrong mobile home park looking for someone.

But when Jane Doe 4 was asked in court if Winslow was the man she saw in her home, she could not confirm it.

A sheriff's deputy also testified saying he responded to a mobile home park on North El Camino Real the afternoon of June 7 after a woman said she saw a stranger inside her 86-year-old neighbor's house.

The woman confronted the stranger -- identified as Winslow II -- as he came outside, according to the deputy.

"He said he was looking for his red dog named Clifford," the deputy testified.

Winslow II is also charged with luring a 54-year-old transient into his Hummer and raping her on March 17.

That woman, Jane Doe 1, said her attacker yelled at her demanding sex or he would kill her. She too could not positively identify Winslow in court as the man who raped her.

Winslow is also accused of picking up a 59-year-old woman on May 13 and raping and sodomizing her. She is expected to be questioned Thursday morning.

Vista Judge Harry Elias will decide if enough evidence was presented at the preliminary hearing for Winslow II to stand trial. The defendant faces multiple life terms in prison if convicted, said prosecutor Dan Owens.

