Vandals target cars in Vista

VISTA, Calif. -- A North County neighborhood is stepping up security efforts after nearly a dozen cars were vandalized.

Sheriff’s investigators are looking into who slashed all four tires on 11 cars and damaged the paint.

To say Martin Flaherty had a rude awakening Monday morning would be an understatement.

“My car had all four tires popped,” said Flaherty. “I had both sides of car keyed along with the hood. The hood of the car was also scratched. The damages will cost a little bit more than half of my savings."

Flaherty now has to pay $1,500 to fix his car, and he's not the only one.

“They took 10 tires out on three of our vehicles,” said Lisa Laster, who lives two doors down from Flaherty. “There was so much damage so many tires."

The damage doesn’t end there. Investigators said sometime between Sunday night and early Monday morning, someone slashed or punctured all four tires of 11 cars. Several of the cars were also left with deep scrapes or scratches in the paint.

“We don’t know whether it was a screwdriver or whether it was a pipe or knife in and of itself. I’m quite sure it was a knife,” said Sgt. Al Gaithings.

Gathings said the cars were parked on Olympus Loop Drive, some of them even in the driveways of homes.

“Some very serious cases we’re investigating and at this point in time, we don’t’ have anybody in custody. We’ve beefed up patrols in those areas,” said Gathings.

Gathings said investigators have no suspects, not even any leads.

“None of the victims had cameras attached to their homes there are no street cameras,” said Gathing.

That is, until now.

“We just spent $1,000 on this system. It has lights and cameras,” Laster said.

She and other neighbors spent the day arming themselves with security systems in hopes of catching the vandals and anyone else looking to do harm.

“It was just a senseless act of being mean,” Laster said.

“I wish they would catch whoever did this,” Flaherty said.

Since Flaherty only carried liability on his car, his friends set up a GoFundMe page.

Anyone with information about the vandalism or leads on the suspect is asked to call the San Diego Sheriff’s Department or Crime Stoppers.