Suspected drunk driver snaps car in half

SAN DIEGO -- A suspected drunken driver crashed into a light pole Wednesday in the Mid-City area, injuring the driver and a passenger in the car, police said.

It happened around 12:56 a.m. in the 3300 block of University Avenue, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

Two 28-year-old men in a 2006 Ford Focus were traveling eastbound on University Avenue when the driver lost control of the vehicle, hit a curb on the south side of the street, jumped the sidewalk and crashed into a light pole causing the car to snap in half, Buttle said.

Both men were transported to a hospital with injuries not expected to be life-threatening.

The driver was expected to be arrested after being medically cleared, Buttle said.