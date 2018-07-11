Suspect arrested after passenger stabbed multiple times on Greyhound bus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – Police arrested a man accused of stabbing another passenger during a fight on a moving Greyhound bus Wednesday.

The incident happened around 1 p.m. on northbound Interstate 5 near Genesee Avenue. The long-distance bus had been headed north toward Los Angeles.

San Diego Police Lt. Kevin Mayer said that it all started as a fight between two passengers. At some point during the altercation, 35-year-old Gilbert Dominguez stabbed a 27-year-old man he was struggling with, police said.

The bus driver saw the victim bleeding from the stabbing and calling for help, and tried to pull the bus over, causing an accident with two other cars, Mayer said. The fight continued, but the bus driver intervened and was able to shove the stabbing suspect out of the door. The man reportedly rolled across the roadway and ran off toward UC San Diego's Thornton Hospital.

Officers surrounded the area and searched for the man, who was described as Latino and wearing sunglasses. Within about an hour of the attack, police said they had arrested the suspect outside the hospital. Dominguez was booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of attempted murder. He was being held without bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Friday.

Meanwhile, the victim was taken by ambulance to Scripps Memorial Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The bus remained stopped in the far right lane of the freeway for several hours during the investigation, but it eventually continued to Los Angeles with 15 passengers.