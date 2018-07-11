Man loses tooth in brutal attack at trolley stop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Authorities are searching for a man and woman suspected of violently assaulting and robbing a 19-year-old man at an MTS trolley stop near downtown San Diego.

On April 18, between 7:30 and 8:30 p.m., the victim was sitting on a bench at the platform at 1910 Harbor Drive while looking at his cell phone, according to San Diego police. A man walked toward the victim, punched him in the face, grabbed him and threw him on the ground. A woman then walked over to the bench and took the victim's backpack. Both suspects were seen walking north on Cesar Chavez Parkway.

The victim suffered several cuts to his face and lost a tooth.

Warning: The video below is graphic.

The man was described as white or Hispanic, in his 20s, between 5'8" and 6' tall with a medium build. He was wearing tan pants, a black T-shirt and a camouflage baseball hat. His right hand was wrapped in a bandage.

The woman was described as white or Hispanic, in her 20s, between 5'4" and 5'6" tall with a heavy build. She was wearing black leggings, a black shirt and a black Quicksilver brand baseball hat.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call San Diego Police Department's Central Division at 619-744-9257. Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in the case.