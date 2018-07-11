Man arrested for allegedly stabbing, carjacking rideshare driver

SAN DIEGO — A 36-year-old man is in custody Wednesday after stabbing a rideshare driver in the chest and stealing the driver’s car, police said.

Dispatchers received multiple 911 calls about a carjacking on the 1000 block of East Madison Street around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, El Cajon Police said. The man tried to steal the driver’s car before pulling out a weapon, stabbing the driver in the chest and fleeing in the driver’s car.

The suspect, identified as Damon Thomas of Lemon Grove, was arrested on the 5000 block of Baltimore drive and booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of carjacking and another charge of assault with a deadly weapon.

The victim was taken to a hospital with a puncture wound and was expected to recover.

It was unclear which rideshare service the driver was working for at the time of the stabbing.

Thomas is scheduled to be arraigned Friday afternoon.