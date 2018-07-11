Local firefighter reunites lost dog with owner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKESIDE, Calif. -- A Rancho Santa Fe firefighter who discovered a lost dog on an evening run this week has reunited the Spaniel blend with her loving owner.

Just before going live on the FOX 5 Morning News Wednesday, fire engineer Brian Ciuchta got a phone call from a woman named Linda. She had recognized her missing pup after our station and the Helen Woodward Animal Center worked with Ciuchta on his mission to reunite the dog with her caretaker.

Ciuchta left straight from FOX 5 to meet with Linda, who was incredibly grateful to have her companion home. Linda shared that she had only recently adopted the pup from a family that was moving away and had to give her up.

A happy ending and a job well done.