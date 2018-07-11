× It’s 7-Eleven Day!

SAN DIEGO — Free Slurpees for everyone!

It’s almost like 7-Eleven knew San Diego was experiencing extreme weather events. Wednesday is Free Slurpee Day!

The chain’s annual giveaway of its signature drink runs on 7-11 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. while supplies last. The 2018 featured flavor to celebrate 7-Eleven’s 91st anniversary is Cap’n Crunch’s Crunch Berries.

Raj Kapoor, 7‑Eleven senior vice president for fresh food and proprietary beverages says “Free Slurpee Day may be the most anticipated day of the year for millions of 7‑Eleven customers and new customers alike.”

For 7Rewards members, great deals continue the entire birthday week, with a new one each day:

July 12: FREE 7-Select Pure water with purchase of a BODYARMOR sports drink

July 13: FREE Big Gulp fountain drink with purchase of a share-size Snickers candy bar

July 14: FREE 7-Select popcorn with purchase of a 20-ounce Smartwater

July 15: FREE single-size Reese’s candy with purchase of a share-size bag of 7-Select Gummies

July 16: FREE 20-ounce Coca-Cola with purchase of any flavor Cheez-It baked snack crackers

July 17: FREE single-serve bag of 7-Select chips with purchase of any fresh sandwich

July 18: FREE single-serve 7-Select tortilla chips with purchase of any 7-Select nuts

