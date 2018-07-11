Interfaith service at St. Paul’s Cathedral kicks off San Diego Pride

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Two days before the start of San Diego Pride, people from across the county made their way to St. Paul's Cathedral in Bankers Hill Wednesday evening to participate in an interfaith service.

"We're here today for an interfaith service to help support the LGBT community," said Fernando Lopez, executive director for San Diego LGBT Pride. "It's one of the many kick-off events to start off Pride week."

Dozens packed the pews while others participated in song and dance.

Priest Jeff Martinhauk told FOX 5 services like this one give a sense of refuge to others like him.

"I'm a gay man, I'm a priest, a gay priest," said Martinhauk. "It's really important to me to reclaim religion, uses of religion that espouse freedom and expansive views of all of our humanity as being in this together."

San Diego Pride weekend starts Friday.