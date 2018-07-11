× Driver thrown from car, killed in rollover crash

SAN DIEGO — An investigation was underway Wednesday into the cause of a single-car rollover crash in Mission Valley that killed the 62-year-old driver, authorities said Wednesday.

The man lost control of his 2006 Honda Accord around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday on northbound Interstate 15 approaching the transition to Interstate 8, according to the California Highway Patrol. The driver was ejected from the sedan, which ended up on its roof blocking the transition ramp to both directions of I-8 and the Camino Del Rio South exit.

The motorist, whose name was withheld pending family notification, was pronounced dead at Sharp Memorial Hospital, CHP Officer Jake Sanchez said.

The ramp leading to I-8 and Camino Del Rio South was briefly shut down while emergency crews tended to the motorist and cleared debris from freeway lanes.