County offers wildfire victims help controlling erosion

SAN DIEGO — San Diego County officials announced Wednesday the opening of an Erosion Control Center to assist people living in or around areas burned by the West and Building fires.

By appointment only, county public works staff at the center will advise residents on how to protect their properties, homes, garages, sheds and other structures. Staff will be available to visually inspect properties and offer advice.

The center will also provide free sand, sandbags, fiber rolls and other items used to stabilized properties before consistent rains arrive. Officials noted that wildfires can dramatically alter terrain and increase flood risk.

To make an appointment, residents should call (888) 846-0800.

The West Fire in Alpine destroyed 36 homes and 29 other buildings amid last week’s record-setting heat wave.

The Building Fire engulfed a home near Dulzura before it was contained last week.