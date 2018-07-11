County cools down after record-setting heat wave

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A cooling trend is expected to continue Wednesday along with an increased chance for thunderstorms and heavy rain primarily in the deserts, mountains and inland valleys.

Conditions are expected to begin drying up Thursday and reduce chances of thunderstorms before Friday. Low clouds are expected to sweep into coastal areas Wednesday evening and cool high temperatures to around average for the weekend.

High temperatures Wednesday will be 82 to 87 degrees at the beaches and inland; 86 to 91 in the western valleys; 85 to 94 near the foothills; 81 to 87 in the mountains and 99 to 104 in the deserts.