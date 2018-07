Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- There will be World Cup watch parties all over San Diego today as England takes on Croatia in the tournament semi-finals.

Down in Little Italy, plenty of people will be taking the day off and settling in at Ballast Point to watch the game. Our Heather Lake was live at the brewery this morning for the watch party preparations.

You can watch the game on FOX 5 at 11 a.m.