What to see Thursday at Comic-Con

SAN DIEGO — Thursday is usually a pretty light day at Comic-Con, and this year is no different.

A scan of the panels shows the Con is heavily focused on the art of comic book production. That’s great, but most people come to the Con for two reasons: swag and stars.

Here are some of the big names scheduled for Thursday.

Remember that movie “Predator” featuring Arnold Schwarznegger from the ’80s? It’s now getting a 2018 update. It features Olivia Munn, Sterling K. Brown, Keegan-Michael Key, Trevante Rhodes, Jake Busey, Yvonne Strahovski, and Thomas Jane. (Hall H, 10:30 a.m.)

Fans of the sci-fi classic “Dr. Who”will get to meet the 13th doctor and first woman in the lead role of the series (Jodie Whittaker). (Hall H, 11:45 a.m.)

In the strange but true file, Rozonda Thomas, better known as “Chilli” in the R&B group TLC, will moderate a panel about Freeform’s hit show about mermaids called “Siren.” (Indigo Ballroom, Hilton Bayfront, 11 a.m.)

What happens when you take an iconic show about feminism and the power of sisterhood and reboot it? We’re going to find out this fall when “Charmed” brings its spell back to the TV screen. Fans will get a sneak peek of the new show. Expect Twitter and Snapchat to blow up with the yays or nays once the screening is completed. (Ballroom 20, 11:15 a.m.)

One of the most iconic movie critics around, Leonard Maltin, and his daughter Jessie will discuss with fans who have a gripe with his reviews in a panel called “You’re Wrong Leonard Maltin.” (Room 24ABC, 11:30 a.m.)

DC Comics Entertainment Publisher and Chief Jim Lee is one of the top names in the comic industry who’s been in the business for 25 years. Lee once had offices in La Jolla when he was part of Image Comics. Now he’s going to share his insights on upcoming DC Comics projects (Room 6 DE, 12:45 p.m.)

It’s been 10 years since the premiere of what some say is the best drama ever produced on TV. The cast of “Breaking Bad” and its spinoff “Better Call Saul” take over Hall H. Scheduled to appear are Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, Anna Gunn, Dean Norris, Betsy Brandt, R. J. Mitte, Bob Odenkirk, Giancarlo Esposito and Michael Mando. (Hall H, 3:30 p.m.)

Comedian, actress and Comic-Con superfan Aisha Tyler will moderate a debate on whether TV has gotten too reboot friendly and who’s your favorite Chris (Pratt, Pine or Hemsworth). (Ballroom 20, 4:45 p.m.)