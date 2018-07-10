What to see Friday at Comic-Con

SAN DIEGO — Friday is the second full day of the Comic-Con fun.

Kicking things off is “The Black Panel,” and among the attendees is the Prime Minister of Funk George Clinton (yes, the one who sings “Atomic Dog”). He will discuss his views on the #MeToo Movement and Black Culture in the age of Trump. Actor/director Isaiah Washington (“The 100″/”Grey’s Anatomy”) will also be on the panel (Room 5AB, 10 a.m.)

Director Joss Whedon brought a beloved web series to life with “Dr. Horrible’s Sing-Along Blog” back in 2008. Now celebrate its 10th anniversary with some of those who starred in the series. Whedon along with actor Nathan Fillion (“Firefly,” “Castle,” “The Rookie”) will discuss how this all came to be.

Bazinga! The writers of “The Big Bang Theory” return to discuss how they keep things fresh after 11 seasons. And they talk about what’s ahead after Amy and Sheldon’s big wedding for Season 12 this fall. Don’t be surprised if a cast member or two shows up. (Ballroom 20, 10:15 a.m.)

Zombie lovers can rejoice because the “Walking Dead” universe takes over Hall H. Join Alycia Debnam-Carey, Colman Domingo, Lennie James, Danay Garcia, Jenna Elfman, Maggie Grace, and Garret Dillahunt for the “Fear of the Walking Dead” panel followed by the “Walking Dead” panel with Andrew Lincoln, Norman Reedus, Danai Gurira, Melissa McBride, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan. Expect a lot of questions about how main character Rick will leave the show. (Hall H, 11:15 a.m.)

“Teen Titans” has been one of the most popular cartoons on Cartoon Network for years. Now people can see “Teen Titans Go! To the Movies” and after take a photo with Robin, Starfire, Cyborg or any of their other favorite characters. (Horton Grand Theatre, noon)

Director J. J. Abrams and writer Stephen King team up to bring a creepy thriller “Castle Rock” to life on Hulu. Attendees will see the first episode and then hear from stars Sissy Spacek (“Carrie”), Bill Skarsgard (“It”), Melanie Lynskey (“Togetherness”) . (Ballroom 20, 12:45 p.m.)

Last fall, CBS dared to go where no Star Trek TV show has gone before, and that’s on the CBS All Access Channel with “Discovery.” The show proved to be a huge hit and now the cast and crew will give a sneak peek at what’s ahead in Season Two. Sonequa Martin-Green, Doug Jones, Shazad Latif, Mary Wiseman, Anthony Rapp and Wilson Cruz are all on board to look at the best moments of Season One. (Hall H, 1:30 p.m.

Brave New Warriors is an annual panel at Comic-Con where today’s top action stars gather to discuss men in television and movies. This year’s panel features Benedict Wong (“Dr. Strange,” “Infinity War”), Dylan Bruce (“Midnight,” “Texas”), Santiago Cabrera (“Salvation”), Jay Hernandez (“Magnum P.I.”). (Ballroom 20, 2:15 p.m.)

Fans of “Robot Chicken” will get to get up close and personal with the creators and stars of the show as it heads into its 10th season. Co-creators/executive producers Seth Green and Matthew Senreich are joined by executive producers/co-head writers Douglas Goldstein and Tom Root,actor/writer Breckin Meyer (“Herbie: Fully Loaded”) along with actress Rachel Bloom (“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”). (Indigo Ballroom, 2:30 p.m.)

Get ready for a scary old time in Hall H as Universal Pictures unveils “Glass” and the latest installment of “Halloween.” Actress Jamie Lee Curtis, who made her film debut in the first “Halloween” in 1978, is confirmed to appear. (Hall H, 3:45 p.m.)

Transformers fans will get to learn the origin of one of the main characters with “Bumblebee,” which stars Hailee Steinfeld. (Hall H, 5 p.m.)

Even though the Marvel Movies won’t be at this year’s Con, Marvel Television appears to be taking up the slack. “Cloak and Dagger” stars two teens who find they have supernatural powers and are connected in ways they can’t fathom. Stars Olivia Holt, Aubrey Joseph, Emma Lahana and Ally Maki talk about Season One as the show heads into its final episodes this year. (Ballroom 20, 5:45 p.m.)

Fox unveils “The Passage.” It’s about a virus which could either save or destroy the world. Mark-Paul Gosselaar (“NYPD Blue,” “Saved by the Bell”), Saniyya Sidney (“Hidden Figures,” “American Horror Story”), Henry Ian Cusick (“Lost,” “The 100”) star. It will premiere in early 2019.

Are you ready for the last “Sharknado” ever (allegedly). The cast, Ian Ziering, Tara Reid, and Cassie Scerbo, reunited one last time and some surprise guests are promised. (Room 6BCF, 7 p.m.)

“The Death of Superman” was an iconic story DC Comics published in 1992. Now decades later, that story comes to an animated film for the first time. It stars Jerry O’Connell (“Crossing Jordan,” “Stand By Me”) as Superman, Rebecca Romijn (“X-Men,” “The Librarians”) as Lois Lane, Jason O’Mara (“The Man in the High Castle,” “Terra Nova”) as Batman. (Ballroom 20 7 p.m.)