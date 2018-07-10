Alpine wedding venue destroyed in West Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALPINE, Calif. -- The Alpine community is coming together to help rebuild a nearly 50-acre wedding venue that was destroyed in the West Fire.

Thirteen years ago, the Campbell family transformed the land they live on into a fundraising and wedding venue known as Campbell Creek Ranch.

"We just made it as special as we possibly could," Janice Campbell said. "We put in a dance floor, we put in all the market lighting."

Those special touches now sit and hang charred on scorched land. In Friday's fire, the family lost not only their business but also their homes.

"It's devastating," Colin Campbell Jr. said. "Four families lost their homes: my parents, my brother, very close friends."

The fire moved in so quickly that the Campbells had only seconds to escape.

"In this case, there was no time to take anything except our dog," Janice Campbell said.

Before they left the area, they made sure everyone was off the property. Colin Campbell Sr. said he even managed to save a neighbor's dog.

"It was almost disastrous because soon he flames and smoke entered that area," he said.

The family got to safety, only to watch their homes and nearly 50 acres go up in flames.

"It's out of your hands and you simply have to accept that there's nothing you can do," Janice Campbell said.

After the fire was put out, they returned to find little was left of their happy place.

"We have so many items that are family items on this property that are now gone, that cannot be replaced," Janice Campbell said.

Despite the great loss, they're looking on the bright side. All of their horses were saved and the family still has the countless memories made there -- more recently, the Campbell's 50th wedding anniversary.

"It was a wonderful celebration," Janice Campbell said. "One of our favorites."

Those are the moments the family will think about as they work to restore what was lost -- something this charitable family is already getting help with.

"I would just like to thank everybody in Alpine and all the support we've received over the last few days. It's overwhelming," Colin Campbell Sr. said.

A GoFundMe campaign is raising money to help the family rebuild.