Warner Bros. proposes $100M aerial tramway to Hollywood sign

LOS ANGELES — Warner Bros. presented the idea of building an aerial tramway to the iconic Hollywood sign to city officials in Los Angeles.

The project that would start from an adjacent parking structure in Burbank directly to the Hollywood sign, would cost an estimated $100 million, Los Angeles Times reported.

The Los Angeles Times reported the major film studio’s proposition would solve traffic and parking woes for those who reside near the famous landmark.

Warner Bros. has called the project the Hollywood Skyway, according to a source close to the company.