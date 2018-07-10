Southwest Airlines to stop serving peanuts on all flights starting August 1

DALLAS — Southwest Airlines announced Monday it will stop serving peanuts on all flights beginning August 1.

Despite serving more than 106 million packages of peanuts in 2017, the decision came as a cautionary measure for those who may suffer from life-threatening nut allergies, FOX News reported.

Earlier this year, a 9-year-old suffered an extreme reaction on a flight from Atlanta to Houston after a flight crew with the airline ignored advanced notification of his allergy, according to the boy’s family.

Passengers will still have other complimentary snack options.