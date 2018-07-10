No charges filed against Lyft driver accused of stabbing passenger

SAN DIEGO — The District Attorney’s Office Tuesday declined to file charges against a Lyft driver who, according to San Diego police, stabbed a passenger in the chest during an argument on where to be dropped off.

Ali Kendirli, 33, was arrested in the early morning hours of July 1 in Linda Vista and was released after posting bail.

Without elaboration, D.A.’s spokesman Steve Walker said his office was “declining to file charges in the matter.”

Police said Kendirli was driving three people who could not give a location where to be dropped off at 1:16 a.m. During an ensuing argument, Kendirli told the three passengers to get out of the car in the 6100 block of Caminito Del Oeste, according to police, who alleged that the dispute escalated and Kendirli allegedly stabbed one of the passengers.