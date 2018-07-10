Man arrested after attempting to set woman on fire

SAN DIEGO — A 45-year-old man is in custody Tuesday after dousing a 46-year-old woman with gasoline and attempting to light her on fire with a lighter near Mission Bay, police said.

It happened around 4:11 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Fiesta Island Road near the San Diego Youth Aquatic Center in Mission Bay, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

The man was threatening to commit suicide by dousing himself with gasoline when he grabbed the victim by the wrist, doused her with gasoline and tried to set her on fire with a lighter, Buttle said.

The victim escaped the grip of the suspect and called 911. Officers arrested the suspect around an hour later during a search of the area.

There were no significant injuries, but the suspect was transported to a hospital for evaluation.

The suspect and the victim were acquaintances, Buttle said.