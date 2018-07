Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Earn a free entree at Chick-Fil-A by dressing-up like a cow for their 14th annual Cow Appreciation Day July 10.

Kids dressed as cows will receive a free kids meal.

However, salads are excluded as a free entree.

The promotion is valid from 6:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. July 10.