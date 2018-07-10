Forecast brings cooler temperatures, thunderstorms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- The record-breaking heat wave that loomed over San Diego County this weekend is expected to give way to cooler temperatures and a slight chance of thunderstorms through Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

High temperatures were expected to remain in the high 80s in the inland areas of San Diego the rest of the week and cool to the mid 80s for the weekend, forecasters said.

A chance of isolated thunderstorms was expected to persist in the mountains, deserts and some inland areas through Thursday.

The chance of measurable precipitation Tuesday is 20 percent in the coastal areas of San Diego and the western valleys, 40 percent in the mountains and 30 percent in the deserts, according to the NWS.

A period of strong, gusty winds blowing dust west was expected to move through the Coachella Valley and affect San Diego County Deserts. The wind could possibly result in visibility of a mile or less in some locations.

Escondido experienced a record high temperature of 103 degrees Sunday, but the mercury was expected to drop with high temperatures forecast around 93 degrees Tuesday and 91 degrees Wednesday.

High temperatures for Tuesday were expected to reach 84 degrees near the coast, 88 degrees inland, 93 degrees in the western valleys, 88 degrees in the mountains and 101 degrees in the county deserts.