Firefighters battling two brush fires

SAN DIEGO — San Diego County firefighters Tuesday were working to fully extinguish a five-acre brush fire near the international border in Otay Mesa and a four-acre blaze on a mountain near Rincon Avenue in unincorporated Escondido.

Both fires were described as slow-moving and neither blaze was threatening any structures.

The first fire was reported around 10 p.m. Monday in Tin Can Canyon near Otay Mountain, Cal Fire San Diego Capt. Issac Sanchez said. Information about containment was not immediately available.

The second fire erupted around 11:30 p.m. Monday close to Rincon Avenue and Fawn Creek near Daley Ranch, Sanchez said.

Crews with Cal Fire and Escondido Fire were sent to battle that blaze, which was about 50 percent contained as of 9:50 a.m.