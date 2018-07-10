Firefighter searching for owner of lost dog

LAKESIDE, Calif. — A Rancho Santa Fe firefighter found a lost dog in Lakeside and is looking for her owner.

Fire engineer Brian Ciuchta, who lives in Lakeside, found the female Spaniel blend Monday while on an evening run in Sycamore Canyon.

“She was miles away from any home and she wasn’t wearing a tag,” Ciuchta said. “I knew if I didn’t take her with me, she was definitely going to be food for a coyote.”

Ciuchta placed a “found” ad on Craigslist and brought the 10-pound pup with him to work Tuesday. Ciuchta, along with three other firemen, then took the dog across the street to Helen Woodward Animal Center. They had hoped its staff could find a microchip and track down the dog’s owner but were told the dog had not been microchipped.

“She’s such a sweet pup,” Ciuchta said. “I’m sure someone must be missing her. My wife has already named her ‘Nala’ but it’s important to me that I try to find her family if I can.”

Anyone who recognizes the dog is asked to call the Rancho Santa Fe Fire Station 3, Fairbanks, at 858-756-4730.

Ciuchta posted a FOUND notice on Craigslist, but brought her to us to see if we could help, so we're putting it out to our animal-loving followers. Do you know this sweet pup? He wants to do everything he can to find her family! 👨‍🚒🐶 pic.twitter.com/h7eaeBi1Iu — Helen Woodward (@HWAC) July 10, 2018

Rancho Santa Fe Firefighter Brian Ciuchta saves little dog from coyotes while jogging. Now he’s trying to find her owner. Helps us get her back home. Please watch Fox5 at 10 & 11 p.m. pic.twitter.com/gbK7EPs0KU — Salvador (@SalvadorSDnews) July 11, 2018