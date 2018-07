Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- It took crews about 20 minutes Tuesday to subdue a fire that damaged a Clairemont-area home.

The blaze in the 5200 block of Limerick Avenue erupted for unknown reasons about 1:40 p.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Firefighters had the flames under control by shortly after 2 p.m., SDFRD spokeswoman Monica Munoz said.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.