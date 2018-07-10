Community looks for creative ways to help Alpine fire victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALPINE, Calif. – Alpine residents met Tuesday to discuss the best ways to help their neighbors affected by Friday’s West Fire.

City and county officials met with community and church leaders at the VFW Post 9578 on Tavern Road.

Those at the meeting agreed that fire victims need money donations, but donations of clothing, food, furniture and other physical things are not very helpful, because people who have lost their homes have nowhere to store these things.

Some people suggested that businesses could donate services, such as a construction company offering to clear the rubble from a burned property or a landscaping company donating time to replant burned vegetation.

“There’s the big things that the insurance company does -- walking them through for everything that was in their house so that it’s accounted for in the insurance and understanding that process,” said Rachell Lara with Loving Life Alpine. “And then there’s doing the physical labor -- things that they might not be able to do. And then there’s moving them and doing landscaping and just being a support for them.”

Lara encouraged people to get involved with an adopt-a-family program where a volunteer can become the contact person for a family and help coordinate aid for the family.

Other ideas that came up during the meeting were volunteering to adopt the pet of a fire victim for several weeks or months until the family has a stable place to stay.

The group said it would meet again soon to share other creative ways to help fire victims.