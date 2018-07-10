City to fight Mission Beach fly infestations with increased trash pickup

SAN DIEGO — The city of San Diego announced Tuesday that it will increase trash, recycling and street sweeping services in Mission Beach to address perennial fly infestations that bug residents and visitors alike in summer months.

“Our staff in Collection Services is pleased to be teaming up with the city’s street sweeping staff to help prevent fly infestations that normally happen in Mission Beach during the important summer tourist season,” said Mario Sierra, director of the Environmental Services Department. “This effort has proven to be quite effective at reducing the number of flies in this community.”

The City Council included $70,000 in the current budget to boost services.

Starting Saturday, trash in black bins will be collected twice per week — on Tuesdays and Saturdays — until Sept. 29.

Recycling in blue bins will be collected weekly on Tuesdays through Sept. 25.

Street sweeping vehicles will clean alleys on Wednesdays through Sept. 26.

Officials also recommend that Mission Beach residents keep container lids closed to prevent flies from accessing food sources to lay eggs. They’re also advised to regularly wash trash and recycling containers on landscaped areas only.

Residents should also bag and seal trash to prevent flies from laying eggs on food sources, and keep bins in cool, dark locations when possible.