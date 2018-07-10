City Council candidate who lost by 3 votes won’t seek recount

SAN DIEGO — Former San Diego City Council District 8 candidate Christian Ramirez announced Tuesday he will not seek a recount of June’s primary election.

Antonio Martinez edged out Ramirez by three votes to face frontrunner Vivian Moreno in the November runoff election for the council seat, according to final primary results released last week by the San Diego County Registrar of Voters.

Tuesday was the deadline to request a recount. If results aren’t overturned, the person who requests a recount must cover the registrar’s costs. If results are overturned, the person requesting the recount pays nothing.

Martinez, a San Ysidro school board member and border activist, finished with 4,087 votes, or 27.5 percent. Moreno finished in first place with 35.84 percent, or 5,327 votes. She’s a staffer for soon-to-be termed-out City Councilman David Alvarez, who has represented the South Bay since 2010.

Ramirez said he was confident the recount would have led to different results, but the potential cost — possibly around $50,000 or more — was prohibitive for a “community funded campaign.”

“The residents of District 8 deserve to hear concrete proposals from the two remaining candidates in this race, without further delay and without casting a shadow of doubt over the critical role that county employees and officials at the office of the Registrar of Voters play to safeguard our election process,” he said. “I am very proud of my campaign, which was funded by working class families to drive a platform to uplift the rights of working people in America’s finest city.”