Cement truck falls onto sewer line near SDSU

SAN DIEGO — A cement truck fell into a hole and onto a sewer line Tuesday at a construction site near San Diego State University, prompting police to close streets in the area.
The incident, which was initially reported as a gas leak, happened near Remington Road and 55th Street, according to university police. A truck was reversing onto a construction plate when the plate failed. The truck fell into a hole and onto a sewer line, but the line did not break.
Tony Gwynn Stadium was evacuated as a precaution.
No one was injured.
