Boy with Leukemia gets to be firefighter for a day

SAN DIEGO -- Three-year-old Colton Canter was granted his wish to be a firefighter for the day.

With the help of Make-A-Wish Foundation, Colton’s whole family was whisked away in a stretch limousine to fire station 10, where the boy took a break from fighting Leukemia to fight a fire with the help of the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

“Of course every three-year-old boy loves emergency vehicles -- firetrucks, police cars, ambulances, street sweepers -- all of those big trucks,” said David Canter, Colton’s father.

Driving code three with lights and sirens, Colton helped snuff out a blaze to the sound of applause by friends and family members.

“I think he took the job seriously," said SDFD Captain Oscar Rodriguez. "He was very intent on putting that fire out. We couldn't get him off the nozzle. It was awesome."

“We're just thankful that God has given us the strength to get through this and blessings that come through Make-A-Wish grants and the people that have supported us and prayed for us,” said Jeanette Canter, Colton’s mother. "We're just taking it all in and enjoying it."

Colton's family said the boy has fought through a year of cancer treatments and the most difficult time is behind him, but he has a long road ahead and they are excited about his bright future.