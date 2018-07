SAN DIEGO — Talk about Christmas in July.

Amazon announced how Prime members can benefit from Whole Foods with Prime Day around the corner.

The company says that when Amazon Prime members spend $10 or more in-store at Whole Foods from July 11-17, they receive $10 from Amazon to spend on Prime Day. Prime Members can scan their Prime code or use their mobile number at checkout.

The deal excludes Prime Now.

Prime Day deals start on July 16 at 3 p.m. ET.