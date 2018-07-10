37-year-old biker killed in Chula Vista crash

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A 37-year-old motorcyclist suffered fatal injuries when he ran a red light and collided with a Volkswagen sedan in Chula Vista, police reported Tuesday.

The crash occurred around 10:15 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Fourth Avenue and H Street, Chula Vista police Sgt. John English said.

The motorcyclist was traveling at a high rate of speed and failed to stop at a red light before colliding with the Volkswagen, English said.

The man, whose name was not immediately released, died at a hospital, the sergeant said.

A passenger in the Volkswagen sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene. The driver was uninjured in the collision.