19-year-old bicyclist suffers serious injuries after colliding with SUV

LEMON GROVE, Calif. — A 19-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries when his bicycle collided with an SUV in Lemon Grove, officials said Tuesday.

It happened around 10:21 p.m. Monday close to the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Broadway near the Lemon Grove Square Shopping Center, San Diego County sheriff’s Sgt. Jorge Dueno said.

A 60-year-old woman driving a black Toyota SUV had just made a right turn from eastbound Broadway onto southbound Massachusetts Avenue when the bicyclist collided with the SUV’s front-left side, Dueno said.

Following the collision, the driver stopped the SUV nearby, exited the car and protected the bicyclist by directing oncoming traffic away from him until help could arrive, Dueno said.

The bicyclist suffered major head trauma from the collision and was transported to a hospital with injuries considered to be life-threatening.

The SUV driver was uninjured and was not arrested or cited following the collision.

Alcohol or drug impairment was not believed to be a factor, Dueno said.