Tuberculosis case reported at USD

SAN DIEGO — A tuberculosis case was reported at the University of San Diego and those on campus may have been exposed to the disease between March 28 and June 20, San Diego County health officials announced Monday.

Potentially exposed people should seek testing, said Dr. Wilma Wooten, the county’s public health officer.

“Testing is recommended for all those exposed to assure they are not infected, since they may not have symptoms,” she said. “For anyone infected, early diagnosis and prompt treatment can prevent disease.”

Free testing for students who may have been exposed will be provided July 18, 20, 23, 24 and 25 at the USD Student Health Center in Maher Hall.

Tuberculosis is spread person-to-person through indoor air. Most people who are exposed do not become infected.

Symptoms of active tuberculosis include a persistent cough, fever, night sweats and unexplained weight loss.

The disease can be treated and cured with antibiotics.

The number of annual tuberculosis cases in the county has decreased since the early 1990s, stabilizing in recent years. There were 258 cases reported in 2016 and 237 in 2017. Ninety cases have been reported in 2018 so far.