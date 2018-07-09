Thieves steal motel clerk’s car after demanding free room

CARLSBAD, Calif. — A thief pistol-whipped a motel clerk and fired off the weapon Monday as he and an accomplice robbed the victim at her North County workplace.

The armed man and his female cohort entered the lobby of the Motel 6 in the 6100 block of Paseo del Norte in Carlsbad about 10 a.m., according to police.

After demanding a free room, the male bandit displayed the handgun, demanded cash, hit the employee on the head with the pistol and fired off a shot, Lt. Greg Koran said.

The thieves then stole the victim’s car keys and fled in her white 2017 Toyota Corolla, California license No. 7VPV398.

Medics took the victim to a hospital for treatment of trauma of undisclosed severity.

It was unclear if the gunfire caused any injuries.

The robbers remained at large in the late afternoon.